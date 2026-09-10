ESDS share price triples investor wealth! AI stock up 264% in just 5 days of listing: Is the rally still worth chasing?

ESDS Software Solution has delivered one of the most explosive post-listing rallies in recent memory. In just five trading sessions, the AI and cloud infrastructure company's stock has surged from its ₹429 IPO price to above ₹1,560, turning successful IPO applicants into investors with gains of around 264%.

On Thursday, September 10, the stock jumped 10% to ₹1,560.35 per share on the BSE after opening at ₹1,525. In the previous session as well, the stock had hit its 10% upper circuit. Before that, it had hit its 20% upper circuit for two straight sessions.

ESDS Software Solution shares were listed at ₹757 on the NSE on September 4, a 76.46% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹429 per share. On the BSE, it opened at ₹746.30, representing a 73.96% premium over the issue price.

Investors who received shares in the IPO have seen their investment more than tripled in just five trading sessions. On the listing day itself, Friday, September 4, the stock had surged around 112%.

ESDS Software Solution: Should you still buy? The company's growth outlook has attracted a positive view from multiple analysts.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said that fundamentally, ESDS is a high-quality mid-sized Indian infrastructure and cloud player with a credible sovereign-plus-AI narrative, demonstrated margin expansion and an improving balance sheet. According to Meena, the core business is solid, with a clear growth runway in AI infrastructure and sovereign cloud. However, after the rapid approximately three-fold expansion in market capitalisation, the stock now embeds very high expectations.

“Valuations look stretched on trailing numbers and require successful, rapid monetization of the AI/GPU investments and international contracts to be justified,” Meena said.

He also cautioned that near-term volatility is likely as the stock digests the rally, with disappointment on utilisation, margins or deal conversion potentially triggering sharp corrections.

“This is now more of a high-conviction growth/AI-infra story than a value or even moderately valued play,” he predicted.

ESDS Software Solution IPO details ESDS Software Solution launched its IPO for public subscription on Friday, August 28, with the issue closing on Tuesday, September 1. The offering attracted exceptionally strong demand. By the final day of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 135.88 times.

The IPO comprised entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹720 crore, with no offer-for-sale component. The company had set the price band at ₹408–429 per share.

ESDS Software Solution is an AI-enabled provider of cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions in India.

The company is one of only two players in India offering a complete suite that brings together GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions. Its customer base is spread across several industries and customer categories.

During fiscal 2026, ESDS Software Solution served more than 2,500 customers, including clients across banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), public sector organisations, businesses and enterprises.