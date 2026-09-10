ESDS share price triples investor wealth! AI stock up 264% in just 5 days of listing: Is the rally still worth chasing?

ESDS Software Solution has delivered one of the most explosive post-listing rallies in recent memory. In just five trading sessions, the AI and cloud infrastructure company's stock has surged from its ₹429 IPO price to above ₹1,560, turning successful IPO applicants into investors with gains of around 264%.

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On Thursday, September 10, the stock jumped 10% to ₹1,560.35 per share on the BSE after opening at ₹1,525. In the previous session as well, the stock had hit its 10% upper circuit. Before that, it had hit its 20% upper circuit for two straight sessions.

ESDS Software Solution shares were listed at ₹757 on the NSE on September 4, a 76.46% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹429 per share. On the BSE, it opened at ₹746.30, representing a 73.96% premium over the issue price.

Investors who received shares in the IPO have seen their investment more than tripled in just five trading sessions. On the listing day itself, Friday, September 4, the stock had surged around 112%.

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ESDS Software Solution: Should you still buy? The company's growth outlook has attracted a positive view from multiple analysts.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said that fundamentally, ESDS is a high-quality mid-sized Indian infrastructure and cloud player with a credible sovereign-plus-AI narrative, demonstrated margin expansion and an improving balance sheet. According to Meena, the core business is solid, with a clear growth runway in AI infrastructure and sovereign cloud. However, after the rapid approximately three-fold expansion in market capitalisation, the stock now embeds very high expectations.

“Valuations look stretched on trailing numbers and require successful, rapid monetization of the AI/GPU investments and international contracts to be justified,” Meena said.

He also cautioned that near-term volatility is likely as the stock digests the rally, with disappointment on utilisation, margins or deal conversion potentially triggering sharp corrections.

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“This is now more of a high-conviction growth/AI-infra story than a value or even moderately valued play,” he predicted.

ESDS Software Solution IPO details ESDS Software Solution launched its IPO for public subscription on Friday, August 28, with the issue closing on Tuesday, September 1. The offering attracted exceptionally strong demand. By the final day of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 135.88 times.

The IPO comprised entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹720 crore, with no offer-for-sale component. The company had set the price band at ₹408–429 per share.

ESDS Software Solution is an AI-enabled provider of cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions in India.

The company is one of only two players in India offering a complete suite that brings together GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions. Its customer base is spread across several industries and customer categories.

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During fiscal 2026, ESDS Software Solution served more than 2,500 customers, including clients across banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), public sector organisations, businesses and enterprises.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.