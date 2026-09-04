ESDS Software IPO: Blockbuster listing! Money doubled today - Buy more, book profit and exit or hold? Guide for investor

ESDS Software Solution share price locked in a 20% upper circuit on Friday, 4 September, after the stock made a blockbuster listing debut today.

ESDS Software Solution share price today was trading at ₹895.55 apiece on the BSE and ₹908.40 apiece on the NSE, with both exchanges hitting the 20% upper circuit. On the NSE, ESDS Software Solution share price opened at ₹757 per share, marking a 76.46% premium over the issue price of ₹429. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹746.30 apiece, up 73.96% from the issue price.

Following the sharp gains, ESDS Software Solution share price has surged around 108% from the issue price on the BSE and 111% on the NSE. In effect, the stock has more than doubled investors’ money on its listing day.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹10,647.44 crore on the NSE and ₹10,496.83 crore on the BSE.

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ESDS Software Solution share price - Buy more, book profit and exit or hold? Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said ESDS Software Solution Ltd. made a strong debut at ₹757 on the NSE, marking a 76% premium over its ₹429 issue price and exceeding the bullish expectations behind the brokerage’s “Subscribe” rating. She attributed the positive outlook to sharp margin expansion, nearly 9x growth in PAT and strong customer stickiness.

Nyati said rising demand for cloud computing, data-centre infrastructure, cybersecurity and digitalisation in India offers ESDS a favourable long-term growth opportunity. However, given the sharp listing-day gains, she expects some near-term profit-taking as valuations have moved ahead of fundamentals.

She advised existing allottees to consider booking partial profits at current levels while holding the remaining shares with a stop loss of ₹650–680. Investors who missed the IPO, she said, could wait for a pullback toward ₹600–650 before considering a fresh entry.

Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said ESDS Software Solution’s long-term business prospects remain relevant, supported by rising demand for cloud services, data centres and AI infrastructure.

Singh said investors who received allotment may book partial profits after the premium listing and hold the remaining shares for the long term. Those who missed the IPO, he added, may consider entering if the stock witnesses a meaningful correction from current levels.

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ESDS Software Solution IPO details The ESDS Software Solution IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue subscribed 135.88 times on the final day of bidding.

ESDS Software Solution, an AI-enabled provider of cloud computing, managed services, data centre infrastructure, and software solutions, raised ₹216 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

The public issue comprised entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹720 crore, with the price band fixed at ₹408–429 per share.

Of the total IPO proceeds, the company plans to allocate ₹576 crore towards the purchase and installation of cloud computing equipment and other infrastructure for its data centres. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.