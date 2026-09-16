ESDS Software: IPO doubled investors money, now company launches Swaraj Sethu - All about Unified DevSecOps Platform

ESDS Software: Weeks after recording a bumper debut on the Indian stock market, ESDS Software Solutions Limited, launched Swaraj Sethu, an enterprise software delivery and security platform. The recent launch is likely to complement Swaraj Cloud, ESDS’s AI Autonomous Architect Cloud Platform, across the software development and delivery lifecycle.

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ESDS Software Solutions share price today hit lower circuit during Wednesday’s trading session, correcting after a sharp 20% rally in one week. The company’s initial public offering (IPO) was listed on exchanges with nearly 76% gains on September 4.

All about ESDS Software’s Swaraj Sethu The Unified DevSecOps Platform, Swaraj Sethu, would help in bringing the software delivery lifecycle together in a single, secure and governed workspace. Designed for enterprises seeking greater control over their applications, the platform would bring a range of tasks into one platform.

Swaraj Sethu will bring multiple capabilities into a single platform through a unified workspace including development, deployment, infrastructure, monitoring and security. As per the company press release, it will support multi-tenancy, granular role-based access, context switching across tenants and environments, single sign-on, secrets management and comprehensive audit trails.

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“With more than 52 services across the ecosystem, we have created an integrated, indigenous technology environment that gives organisations greater freedom to innovate while retaining greater control over their digital operations,” stated Komal Somani, Whole Time Director, ESDS Software Solution Limited.

ESDS Software IPO bumper listing ESDS Software IPO listing took place on September 4 at ₹757 per share, which was at a 76.46% premium from its issue price of ₹429 per share. The stock has delivered close to 20% return within a week of its listing.

Those who received shares in the IPO saw their investment doubling in just five trading sessions after its listing. The stock has seen remarkable rally since its listing on September 4. Compared to ESDS Software Solutions IPO's issue price of ₹429 per share, the stock has jumped nearly 304% as on September 16.

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ESDS Software share price was trading 5% lower at ₹1712.05 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹20,067.10 crore at 1:22 pm on Wednesday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹1,824.80 per share before hitting lower circuit.