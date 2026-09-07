ESDS Software Solution share price hits 20% upper circuit | Jumps 155% against issue price in two days post-listing

ESDS Software Solution shares continued their remarkable run on Monday, September 7, extending the blockbuster rally that began with the company's stock market debut. The stock was locked in a 20% upper circuit during today's session after delivering a massive premium on its listing day, leaving investors with substantial gains within just two trading sessions.

ESDS Software Solution share price was locked at the 20% upper circuit of ₹1,090.05 apiece on the NSE on Monday. The sharp move came after the stock had already made a stellar debut on Friday, September 4.

The company’s shares listed at ₹757 on the NSE, representing a 76.46% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹429 per share. On the BSE, ESDS Software Solution shares opened at ₹746.30, translating into a 73.96% premium to the issue price.

The strong debut was followed by another sharp upward move, taking the stock’s gains to around 155% from its IPO issue price. In other words, investors who received shares in the IPO have seen their investment more than double in just two trading sessions. On the listing day itself, Friday, September 4, the stock had surged around 112%.

With the stock now trading significantly above its IPO price, the focus has shifted from the spectacular listing gains to a more important question: should investors continue holding the stock or look to book profits after such a sharp rally?

Should you buy? After a sharp listing-day rally, investors often face a dilemma over whether to chase a stock at elevated levels or wait for a correction. In ESDS Software Solution’s case, the stock's strong debut has already taken its market price considerably above the IPO issue price, making valuation and the possibility of near-term profit booking key considerations.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd., said ESDS Software Solution listed at ₹757 on the NSE, a 76% premium to its ₹429 issue price. She noted that the listing performance surpassed even the bullish expectations behind the brokerage's “Subscribe” rating.

According to Nyati, the earlier positive view on the company was supported by sharp margin expansion, nearly nine-fold growth in profit after tax (PAT) and strong customer stickiness. She added that India's increasing demand for cloud computing, data-centre infrastructure, cybersecurity and digitalisation provides ESDS with a favourable structural growth opportunity over the long term.

This backdrop, she said, supports a constructive medium-to-long-term view on the company even after the sharp post-listing rally. However, the magnitude of the gains has also changed the near-term risk-reward equation.

“Given the scale of the listing-day gain, some near-term profit-taking is likely as valuations have run ahead of fundamentals,” Nyati said.

For investors who received shares through the IPO, she suggested considering partial profit booking at current levels while retaining the remaining holding with a stop loss around ₹650–680. For those who did not receive an allotment, she advised against chasing the stock after its steep rally and suggested waiting for a pullback toward ₹600–650 before evaluating a fresh entry.

In her direct view, existing allottees may consider booking partial profits at current levels and maintaining a stop loss around ₹650–680 on the remaining holding, while investors without an allotment would be better served waiting for a pullback toward ₹600–650 before considering a fresh entry.

ESDS Software Solution IPO details The spectacular listing gains came after ESDS Software Solution’s IPO received an extraordinary response during its subscription period. By the final day of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 135.88 times.

Institutional investors were at the forefront of the bidding activity. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 274.97 times, making it the most heavily subscribed category. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment also witnessed aggressive demand, with subscriptions reaching 202.87 times the shares reserved for the category. Meanwhile, the retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed 41.68 times.

The public issue consisted entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹720 crore. The IPO price band was set at ₹408–429 per share, with ₹429 being the final issue price against which the stock delivered its substantial listing premium.

A major portion of the capital raised is earmarked for expanding the company's infrastructure. ESDS Software Solution plans to deploy ₹576 crore from the IPO proceeds towards the purchase and installation of cloud computing equipment and other infrastructure for its data centres. The balance of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2005, ESDS Software Solution operates across cloud computing, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions. The company is among the two players in India that offer a complete suite comprising GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions.

The company has also been an early participant in India's cloud services industry. Its customer base spans multiple sectors. During fiscal 2026, ESDS Software Solution served more than 2,500 customers, including clients from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), public sector organisations, businesses and enterprises.