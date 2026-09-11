Should you invest in ESDS Software Solution? Here are the pros and cons

ESDS Software Solution Ltd is in the news after the company made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on 4 September.
ESDS Software Solution Ltd is in the news after the company made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on 4 September.
The shares listed at a 76.5% premium to the issue price of ₹429 and closed 112% higher at ₹908.4.
The shares listed at a 76.5% premium to the issue price of ₹429 and closed 112% higher at ₹908.4.
Today, the first day of trading after listing, the run-up continued with the stock locked in 20% upper circuit at ₹1,090.05 at the time of writing.
The IPO of the company had received a very strong response. Before the IPO, ESDS raised ₹216 crore from anchor investors.
The offering was subscribed an incredible 135.88 times overall – 41.68 times by retail, 202.87 times by non-institutional investors, and 274.97 times by qualified institutional buyers.
So, what does the future hold for the stock?
Let's discuss the pros and cons of investing in the stock of ESDS Software Solution.
Pros
#1 Data centre value proposition
Unlike other companies that only provide virtual cloud resources, ESDS also manages underlying physical infrastructure, including servers, storage, networking, and disaster recovery environments.
The company operates seven data centres across India in Nashik, Airoli, Bengaluru, Mohali, Noida, Kolkata, and Ghaziabad.
Through these data centers, ESDS provides colocation, cloud hosting, and dedicated infrastructure for organisations that require secure and compliant IT environments.
Out of the IPO, ₹720 crore was raised in the IPO, and ₹576 crore is for cloud infrastructure in its data centres.
The company claims to deliver geographic reach, operational resilience, and enterprise-grade security required to support growth at any scale.
#3 Diversified business
The management has established a diversified model spanning data centres, cloud, managed IT services, and cybersecurity.
The company has a suite of offerings like GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS), cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions
ESDS Software Solution has expanded into AI-enabled infrastructure with products such as SWARAJ Cloud and GPU-as-a-Service. This enables to company to cater to the growing demand for AI and high-performance computing.
The company is currently in the process of scaling GPU capacity to cater to the growing demand for AI infrastructure.
#3 Good financials
In FY26, the revenue and net profit increased nearly 27.7% YoY from ₹376.64 crore to ₹480.85 crore.
The net profit for the year more than doubled YoY from ₹55.61 crore to ₹120.82 crore.
The cash flow from operations in FY26 multiplied 8.3 times from ₹167.5 crore to ₹1,391.7 crore.
ESDS Software Solution is currently riding strong tailwinds in the AI and data centre, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
The IPO was entirely a fresh issue with no offer for sale. The funds raised will be used to enhance the cloud infrastructure at its data centers which should boost the company’s prospects.
Cons
#1 Fierce Competition
Data centres are the new structural growth theme riding on multiple policy tailwinds. However, the sector is getting increasingly crowded.
The list of data centre companies in India keeps growing by the day. Competition driven by huge capital investment in to a sector tends to drive down margins over time.
Also, maintaining pricing power in what is an infrastructure business will be challenging.
#2 Execution risk
With a majority of the IPO proceeds being used for expansion, the company’s prospects will depend on the management’s ability to execute its expansion plan on time.
The company will also have to keep pace with rapidly changing technology while achieving the necessary sales and utilisation targets from the additional capacity.
#3 Valuations
At the IPO, the PE ratio of the stock was 42. The price more than doubled on listing day and is up a further 20% today.
Thus, the PE of the stock would have crossed the three-digit mark.
While the company’s fundamentals are strong, the stock’s high valuations present a challenge for potential investors due to the risk of the future profits already being factored into the current price.
Investors are pricing the company for very high growth, strong profitability, and perfect execution.
Any negative surprise on the reported growth numbers could take a toll on the stock.
About ESDS Software Solution
ESDS Software Solution Ltd, incorporated in 2005, is an AI-enabled end-to-end IT service provider with over two decades of experience in building and managing IT infrastructure.
The company provides data centre, cloud, colocation, managed services and AI infrastructure solutions for governments and PSUs, BFSI Institutions and Enterprises.
Its infrastructure supports workloads across banking, public services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, energy, logistics and other sectors.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stocks when conducting due diligence before making any investment decision.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com