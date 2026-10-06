ESDS Software Solution shares hit lower circuit for seventh day | Key triggers behind the sell-off

ESDS Software Solution share price touched the 5% lower circuit for the seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, 6 October, extending the stock's recent decline. The company's one-month shareholder lock-in period ended on Monday, making around 3 million shares, or 2% of its total outstanding shares, eligible for trading.

However, the expiry of the lock-in period does not mean that these shares will necessarily be sold in the open market. It only makes the locked-in shares eligible for trading.

The stock has fallen 18.55% in the past week and 24.15% over the past two weeks, while it has risen 44.29% in the last one month.

ESDS Software Solution share price today was locked at ₹1,292.15 apiece on the BSE.

ESDS Software Solution IPO and listing ESDS Software Solution made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on 4 September, listing at a premium of more than 76% over its IPO price of ₹429.

The stock debuted at ₹757 on the NSE, representing a 76.46% premium to the issue price. On the BSE, it listed at ₹746.30, a 73.96% premium.

The shares subsequently climbed further, hitting upper circuit levels of ₹908.40 on the NSE and ₹895.55 on the BSE, representing gains of 111.75% and 108.75%, respectively, over the issue price.

The company's IPO was subscribed 135.88 times on the final day of bidding. ESDS Software Solution had raised ₹216 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹720 crore, with the price band set at ₹408–429 per share.

ESDS plans to use ₹576 crore of the IPO proceeds to purchase and install cloud computing equipment and other infrastructure for its data centres. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The company provides AI-enabled cloud services, managed services, data centre infrastructure, and software solutions.

ESDS gets rating boost as cloud growth, order book and credit metrics strengthen On 29 September 2026, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) upgraded the long-term rating on ESDS Software Solution Ltd’s ₹50 crore bank loan facilities to IND A/Stable from IND BBB+/Positive. It also upgraded the company’s short-term rating to IND A1 from IND A2+.

The upgrade follows a similar move by CRISIL Ratings, which on 16 September 2026 raised its ratings on ESDS’s bank facilities to Crisil A-/Positive/Crisil A2+, from Crisil BBB+/Positive/Crisil A2.

Ind-Ra attributed the upgrade to ESDS’s larger and more diversified business profile over FY24–FY26, growth in recurring revenue from cloud and managed services, better visibility from its order book and stronger credit metrics.

The agency also highlighted ESDS’s established position in India’s cloud and data centre market, along with its expanding role in government and enterprise-led digital transformation initiatives.

Q1 Results For the June quarter, ESDS Software Solution reported a 56% sequential decline in profit, with Q1 FY27 profit falling to ₹29.27 crore from ₹67.41 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Revenue from operations also declined 20% quarter-on-quarter to ₹133.65 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹167.5 crore in the previous quarter.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the company's performance remained positive, with profit rising 14% and revenue increasing by more than 7%.