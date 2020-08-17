ESG equity investing ramping up in India on pandemic resilience

Since the country’s first ESG fund launched in 2018, three more have entered the field, with the category now making up 0.6% of total equity assets under management, data compiled by Bloomberg and from the Association of Mutual Funds in India show. The appeal is financial as well as socially minded, with the best performing of the new entrants recently climbing back into the green for the year, outperforming nearly 80% of its peer group. The Nifty 100 ESG Index is down 2.8% versus an 8.1% drop in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.