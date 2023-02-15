ESG gatekeepers to render a verdict on Adani Group companies

Stocks of Adani Group have taken a beating on the bourses when the US-based activist short-seller through its critical report made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at billionaire Adani-led empire.

Stocks of Adani Group have taken a beating on the bourses when the US-based activist short-seller through its critical report made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at billionaire Adani-led empire.

Fitch Ratings, however, said there is no immediate impact on the ratings of Fitch-rated Adani entities and their securities. The ratings agency said it expects no material changes to its forecast cash flow.

Fitch Ratings, however, said there is no immediate impact on the ratings of Fitch-rated Adani entities and their securities. The ratings agency said it expects no material changes to its forecast cash flow.

S&P Global has also removed Adani Enterprises from its Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes.

S&P Global has also removed Adani Enterprises from its Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes.

"There is a risk that investor concerns about the group's governance and disclosures are larger than we have currently factored into our ratings, or that new investigations and negative market sentiment may lead to increased cost of capital and reduce funding access for rated entities," S&P said in a statement.

"There is a risk that investor concerns about the group's governance and disclosures are larger than we have currently factored into our ratings, or that new investigations and negative market sentiment may lead to increased cost of capital and reduce funding access for rated entities," S&P said in a statement.

S&P Global Ratings has downgraded the outlook on Adani Ports NSE 2.06 % and Special Economic Zone and Adani Electricity to “negative" from “stable", citing that the risks and concerns triggered by the Hindenburg report have not been factored into its ratings.

S&P Global Ratings has downgraded the outlook on Adani Ports NSE 2.06 % and Special Economic Zone and Adani Electricity to “negative" from “stable", citing that the risks and concerns triggered by the Hindenburg report have not been factored into its ratings.

Sustainalytics director has said that the changes would not have a major impact on the overall risk scores. She further said the firm will continue to monitor the situation amid further reviews of Adani by regulators and investors.

Sustainalytics director has said that the changes would not have a major impact on the overall risk scores. She further said the firm will continue to monitor the situation amid further reviews of Adani by regulators and investors.

The changes flow to the overall risk rating tied to ESG matters assigned by Sustainalytics to Adani companies, which can influence whether sustainability-minded fund managers buy or hold the securities.

The changes flow to the overall risk rating tied to ESG matters assigned by Sustainalytics to Adani companies, which can influence whether sustainability-minded fund managers buy or hold the securities.

Recently, Sustainalytics downgraded corporate governance-related scores for three of Adani Group firms on ethics concerns.

Recently, Sustainalytics downgraded corporate governance-related scores for three of Adani Group firms on ethics concerns.

Till now, only a handful of passive ESG funds have sold shares of Adani Green or Adani Total Gas since the Hindenburg report, and the sales represented a small portion of the total positions.

Till now, only a handful of passive ESG funds have sold shares of Adani Green or Adani Total Gas since the Hindenburg report, and the sales represented a small portion of the total positions.

Freitas said that there’s more risk in Adani Green, given its high valuation and higher ownership by passive ESG funds. Taking everything into account, Adani Green’s share price could dip by 25% to 30% by the end of February, compared with 15% to 25% for Adani Total Gas, he noted.

Freitas said that there’s more risk in Adani Green, given its high valuation and higher ownership by passive ESG funds. Taking everything into account, Adani Green’s share price could dip by 25% to 30% by the end of February, compared with 15% to 25% for Adani Total Gas, he noted.

Index-linked ESG funds could hold nearly 3.6% of the free float for Adani Green and 0.7% for Adani Total Gas, says an analyst at Smartkarma, Brian Freitas.

Index-linked ESG funds could hold nearly 3.6% of the free float for Adani Green and 0.7% for Adani Total Gas, says an analyst at Smartkarma, Brian Freitas.

The second-most popular Adani holding for ESG index funds is Adani Total Gas, with almost 12 lakh shares worth $17 million.

The second-most popular Adani holding for ESG index funds is Adani Total Gas, with almost 12 lakh shares worth $17 million.

Passive ESG funds held over 97 lakh shares in Adani Green worth $81 million as of Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Passive ESG funds held over 97 lakh shares in Adani Green worth $81 million as of Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In an email, MSCI informed that those ratings haven’t changed since the US short-seller's report on the conglomerate late January. It added that its indexes and ratings divisions operate independently.

In an email, MSCI informed that those ratings haven’t changed since the US short-seller's report on the conglomerate late January. It added that its indexes and ratings divisions operate independently.

For now, MSCI has given Adani Green Energy Ltd a rating of A, its third-highest, and the unit is included in several of its ESG and Climate indexes. So is Adani Total Gas Ltd, also rated A.

For now, MSCI has given Adani Green Energy Ltd a rating of A, its third-highest, and the unit is included in several of its ESG and Climate indexes. So is Adani Total Gas Ltd, also rated A.

If it reflects a significant downgrade in the ESG ratings of any of the Adani companies, they could be removed from ESG indexes and trigger another fresh round of selling.

If it reflects a significant downgrade in the ESG ratings of any of the Adani companies, they could be removed from ESG indexes and trigger another fresh round of selling.

MSCI Inc will be releasing the results of a quarterly review for its ESG and climate indexes this week, according to a Bloomberg report. This will be the first since Hindenburg's adverse report on the Adani Group triggered a $120 billion selloff.

MSCI Inc will be releasing the results of a quarterly review for its ESG and climate indexes this week, according to a Bloomberg report. This will be the first since Hindenburg's adverse report on the Adani Group triggered a $120 billion selloff.

One of ESG’s most influential gatekeepers will soon render its own judgment.

One of ESG’s most influential gatekeepers will soon render its own judgment.

The Adani Group companies have pointed to their commitments to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and global frameworks as part of its defense after last month's critical report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on inflating revenues and manipulating stock prices.

The Adani Group companies have pointed to their commitments to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and global frameworks as part of its defense after last month's critical report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on inflating revenues and manipulating stock prices.