ESG integration in business will help create long-term value: EY India

Just last year, India witnessed one of the costliest cyclones – Amphan - which caused a loss of about $14 billion , which is over 35 times Indian environment ministry’s budget for FY22 (environment ministry budget is $396.5 million). India has recently suffered another two such cyclones on both eastern and western coasts, Cyclone Tauktae and Cyclone Yaas, with cyclone Tauktae leading to a death toll estimated at 104, which is higher than the death toll from any single cyclone from the Arabian Sea over the last one decade.