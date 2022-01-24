ESG investing can do good or do well, but don’t expect both

The underperformance of green bonds is easy to demonstrate, and shows up in the “greenium"—the higher price, and so lower yield, for a green bond. In the case of the U.K.’s green gilt, as British government bonds are known, this showed up as a yield about 0.02 percentage points lower than would be expected from a normal gilt with a similar maturity. In Germany, where the comparison is simplified by matching green and traditional bonds, the green bond has a yield 0.05 percentage points lower. Holding these green bonds until maturity guarantees worse performance than those who holdordinary bonds.