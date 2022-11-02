ESG investors face a choice: Do you use a positive or negative screen?6 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 06:59 PM IST
With a negative screen, investors may shun all companies in a sector. A positive screen can be more inclusive.
For many investors, the question isn’t whether to invest in companies that embrace environmental sustainability, social responsibility and good governance. The question, rather, is how.