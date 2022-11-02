ESG investors face a choice: Do you use a positive or negative screen?

It is that middle ground that appeals to Graeme Baker, co-manager of the global environmental investment strategy at investment-management firm Ninety One in London, which is the firm Vanguard tapped to manage its new Vanguard Global Environmental Opportunities Stock Fund. Mr. Baker starts off by using a screen that incorporates both positive and negative elements: To be considered as a potential investment, a company must generate at least half of its revenue from businesses that make a positive contribution to decarbonization. These might include companies building smart electrical grids or next-generation batteries, improving waste management or renewable-energy businesses. He also applies a relative screen: For instance, for a utility to be included in a portfolio, it has to have a lower carbon-utilization rate than others in its regional grid system. Then it’s on to examine more familiar metrics, like evidence of potential growth.