ESG investors face a choice: Do you use a positive or negative screen?
With a negative screen, investors may shun all companies in a sector. A positive screen can be more inclusive.
For many investors, the question isn’t whether to invest in companies that embrace environmental sustainability, social responsibility and good governance. The question, rather, is how.
And more specifically, a fundamental question is this: Do you use a positive or negative screen when building an ESG portfolio?
With negative screens, an investor would shun all companies in a particular sector or doing a certain kind of business. They might, for instance, eliminate exposure to companies in the tobacco or fossil-fuel industry, or those with relatively outsize carbon footprints or a lousy record of labor relations.
By contrast, with positive screens, investors tend to be more inclusive when building their portfolios, perhaps using them to find companies that score high on certain ESG criteria compared with peers—say, retailers with labor-friendly practices and whose supply chains exclude sweatshops—or companies actively engaged in some sort of constructive change such as clean-energy businesses.
Both approaches have their strengths and weaknesses—and can result in the creation of portfolios with very different characteristics.
Rudimentary?
The history of negative screening is extensive, with roots dating back to the 18th century when religious groups such as the Methodists and the Quakers codified how their beliefs should be applied to their business and investing decisions. Then—as now—faith-based investors tended to shun so-called sin stocks, or businesses involved in tobacco, liquor or gambling.
One of the oldest mutual funds in the ESG universe, Pax World, was founded in 1971 when two United Methodist ministers designed a prototype negative screen whose primary goal was to exclude businesses profiting from the Vietnam War.
How common are negative screens today? More than half of individual and institutional investors who responded to a BNP Paribas survey in 2021 said they still rely on negative screens like those developed by Pax.
That doesn’t surprise Shari Friedman, managing director of climate and sustainability at Eurasia Group, a geopolitical consulting group based in New York. “It’s simple and it’s transparent," she says.
Jonathan Doolan, a Paris-based managing partner at advisory firm Indefi, is skeptical, calling negative screens a “rudimentary way" to build an ESG portfolio. Mr. Doolan, who advises asset-management companies on strategic issues such as developing ESG products, believes negative screening has a number of downsides, including the limits it imposes on the investible universe.
“You risk creating an ESG bubble" of ‘acceptable’ stocks," he says, adding that, by his calculations, only 15% of the stocks in the Russell 1000 index would qualify for inclusion in portfolios built using negative screens.
There’s plenty of research to support Mr. Doolan’s critique. Even academics who say negative screens have had only a minor impact on risk and returns over the long haul acknowledge that stocks frequently excluded from ESG portfolios, such as tobacco and alcohol stocks, have substantially outperformed the market.
Middle ground
That data, along with the growing sophistication of screening tools and the array of investors flocking to ESG, help explain the growing popularity of positive screens and hybrid approaches to building an ESG-focused portfolio.
Positive ESG screening can, in practice, lead to investors pursuing an array of different strategies. Some investors use positive screens to identify companies involved in addressing a specific ESG issue. Clean-technology funds, for example, seek to back very specific businesses, such as manufacturers of solar panels. Others might use positive screens to identify companies pushing forward with new sustainability measures or governance practices—regardless of the industry in which they operate.
Positive vs. negative screens isn’t just a matter of semantics. The different approaches often lead to portfolios that look very different. For instance, a survey of the holdings of the world’s largest ESG funds by MSCI ESG Research LLC found that the Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund had only slightly more than 1% of its assets invested in communications-technology companies, while Parnassus Core Equity and the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF both had a weighting of more than 10% in this sector. While some big ESG funds shun industrial stocks, others—notably clean-tech funds—are willing to invest nearly 25% of their assets in companies as diverse as Ecolab Inc. and PPG Industries Inc., the survey found.
The single biggest area of overlap between portfolios created with positive vs. negative screens seem to be technology stocks. The MSCI study found that names like Alphabet Inc. (the parent of Google), Microsoft Corp. and Applied Materials Inc. often appear in both. There is no reason to avoid them because of some kind of failing, and each makes a point of emphasizing what it is doing to limit carbon emissions or tackle other social or governance issues.
What ESG investors, consultants and analysts increasingly find most interesting is a hybrid approach, where both negative and positive screening is deployed to build a portfolio that avoids the worst players, allocates capital to emerging businesses that hold particular appeal to the ESG community, and encourages others to become more sustainable.
It is that middle ground that appeals to Graeme Baker, co-manager of the global environmental investment strategy at investment-management firm Ninety One in London, which is the firm Vanguard tapped to manage its new Vanguard Global Environmental Opportunities Stock Fund. Mr. Baker starts off by using a screen that incorporates both positive and negative elements: To be considered as a potential investment, a company must generate at least half of its revenue from businesses that make a positive contribution to decarbonization. These might include companies building smart electrical grids or next-generation batteries, improving waste management or renewable-energy businesses. He also applies a relative screen: For instance, for a utility to be included in a portfolio, it has to have a lower carbon-utilization rate than others in its regional grid system. Then it’s on to examine more familiar metrics, like evidence of potential growth.
But there’s also a negative screening process that kicks in.
“We delve into our sustainability analysis to eliminate companies that can’t or won’t exist in a decarbonized world," Mr. Baker explains.
The result is an equally distinctive portfolio that includes Novozymes AS, the Danish biotechnology company producing industrial enzymes and other organisms that can do everything from boost crop yields to make laundry detergents. Mr. Baker sees software company Autodesk Inc. as another interesting opportunity, since its infrastructure-modeling tools make construction more efficient.
None of this is simple. There remain what one financial adviser dubs “problem children" of the ESG universe, such as utilities with nuclear-generating stations (much more environmentally benign than fossil fuels, but with lots of unknown future risks). Electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla is another conundrum. While electric cars do reduce emissions, S&P Dow Jones Indicesbooted Tesla from the S&P 500 ESG index earlier this year, saying it had fallen behind its peers in several areas, including its carbon strategy and how it treats employees. Elon Musk has dubbed ESG metrics “the devil incarnate."
There will always be complex trade-offs, says Mr. Doolan. For instance, Bangladesh relies almost exclusively on dirty fossil fuels—but moving toward decarbonization would take a toll on other aspects that ESG investors tend to favor, such as food security and social justice, he says.
“It’s going to remain nearly impossible to devise a screening approach that reflects what every investor wants to see," says Ms. Friedman. “It was a lot easier to do this when the market was tiny and relied on custom-made or bespoke products," she says.