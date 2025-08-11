Essex Marine shares list at 20% discount over IPO price; stock falls 5%.

The shares of Essex Marine made a lucklustre debut at ₹43.20 apiece on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) SME. Essex Marine share price listed at 20 per cent discount over the IPO price of ₹54.

The listing of the SME IPO came after the shares were trading flat in the grey market. Ahead of the listing, the shares of Essex Marine IPO were trading at ₹54 each, reflecting a zero grey market premium (GMP) over the IPO price.

Essex Marine share price fell over 5 per cent lower circuit to ₹41.04 immediately after listing on Indian stock market. The stock ascended over 24 per cent from its IPO price of ₹54 per share.

Essex Marine IPO details The Kolkata-based seafood exporter and processor sought raised ₹23 crore from the capital markets through a fresh issuance of about 43 lakh shares.

The IPO garnered robust investor demand during its three-day subscription period from August 4 to August 6, receiving bids for nearly three times the number of shares on offer.

The allotment for Essex Marine IPO was finalized on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Investors were required to place bids for at least 2,000 shares, translating to a minimum investment of ₹1.08 lakh, with bids allowed in multiples thereafter. Based on the listing price, one lot of shares would be valued at ₹86,400, indicating a notional loss of ₹21,600 per lot for those who were allotted shares.

Khandwala Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Essex Marine IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Essex Marine IPO is Gretex Share Broking Private Limited.