Eternal Q1 Results 2025 Live Updates: Net profit may fall up to 70%, revenue likely to jump 60% YoY; stock gains

Eternal Q1 Results 2025 Live Updates: Eternal, the operator of food delivery platform Zomato, will announce its Q1 results today. The company is expected to report a fall in its net profit for the first quarter of FY25 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while its revenue is estimated to witness a strong growth.
Eternal’s net profit in Q1FY26 is estimated to drop up to 70% YoY, weighed down by sustained losses from its quick commerce business Blinkit and elevated costs in its Going Out business, analysts said. The company’s revenue during the June quarter is expected to jump around 60% YoY, led by continued store additions by Blinkit, strong momentum in Hyperpure, and steady demand in food delivery. This shall help GMV surge 137% YoY.
EBITDA is set to jump on a sequential basis due to operating leverage, while margins are expected to remain under pressure. Analysts believe key things to watch out for in Eternal Q1 results include outlook on Blinkit, GOV growth, margin and profitability roadmap.
Eternal Q1 Results Live: Eternal share price traded higher on Monday ahead of Q1 results today. Eternal shares surged as much as 2.66% to ₹264.20 apiece on the BSE. The stock reached a high of ₹264.30 apiece on the NSE.