Eternal Q1 Results 2025: Zomato sees sharp 90% YoY decline in profit to ₹25 crore, revenue surges 70%

AEternal Q1 Results 2025: Food delivery company Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, on Monday reported a 90% fall in its June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹25 crore versus ₹253 crore reported in the year ago period. The revenue from operations in Q1FY26 stood at ₹7,167 crore, which was up by 70.4% over ₹4,206 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) was down by 36% over ₹39 crore reported in Q4FY25. Meanwhile, the topline was higher by 22.86% on a sequential basis versus ₹5,833 crore reported in the March quarter.

Akshant Goyal, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Eternal, mentioned in an exchange filing that in terms of profitability, the consolidated adjusted EBITDA fell by 42% year-over-year to ₹172 crore in Q1 FY26.

This decline was primarily due to ongoing investments in quick commerce and going-out, although it was somewhat balanced by an increase in the food delivery Adjusted EBITDA margin, which rose to 5.0% from 3.9% the previous year.

Eternal's B2C segment achieved a net order value (NOV) of ₹20,183 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 55% increase year-over-year (16% quarter-over-quarter). For the first time, their quick commerce NOV surpassed food delivery NOV over the entire quarter.

They are now approaching an annualized NOV of nearly $10 billion across their B2C operations, with quick commerce emerging as their leading B2C segment, accounting for about half of this annualized NOV. Meanwhile, Eternal's B2B division, Hyperpure, recorded a revenue growth of 89% year-over-year (25% quarter-over-quarter). However, the company anticipates a decline in this business in the upcoming quarters.

Discussing its quick-commerce segment, Blinkit’s CEO Albinder Dhindsa mentioned that they opened 243 new stores this quarter, raising their total store count to 1,544 by the end of the quarter. Blinkit aims to reach 2,000 stores by December 2025.

The quick-commerce also expanded its warehousing space by 0.4 million sq ft, bringing the total to over 5.6 million sq ft across the nation. NOV experienced a 127% year-over-year growth, fueled by a 123% year-over-year increase in average monthly transacting customers (MTC), rising from 7.6 million to 16.9 million over the past year. In terms of profitability, margins improved from -2.4% of NOV in Q4FY25 to -1.8%, despite ongoing investments in new store openings and seasonal influences.

Eternal share price today Eternal share price today closed 5.38% higher at ₹271.20 apiece on the BSE. According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Eternal share price witnessed strong traction today, rallying over 5.5% to register its highest close of the calendar year.

The upmove was supported by robust volumes, making it the top gainer on the Nifty 50. The positive momentum is expected to continue, with the next resistance seen around ₹285 and immediate support near ₹260. A positive approach can be maintained with a buy-on-dips strategy.

