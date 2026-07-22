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Eternal Q1 results: Profit jumps 268% YoY to ₹92 crore; NOV jumps 54% YoY

Eternal Q1 results: Zomato’s parent company reported a 268% year-on-year jump in its consolidated profit to 92 crore for Q1FY27. Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 182% YoY to 20,211 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 Jul 2026, 04:11 PM IST
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Zomato’s parent company Eternal reported its Q1FY27 results on 22 July.
Zomato’s parent company Eternal reported its Q1FY27 results on 22 July. (Reuters)
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Eternal Q1 results: Zomato’s parent company, Eternal, on Wednesday, 22 July, reported 268% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit to 92 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27). However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, Eternal's profit in Q1FY27 dropped 47.1%.

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In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 25 crore, while in Q4FY26, it was 174 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 182% YoY and 16.88% QoQ to 20,211 crore, mainly due to the shift to the 1P model in quick commerce, where revenue now also includes the full monetary value of goods sold, unlike in Q1FY26, when it included largely marketplace commission.

In Q1FY26, the company's revenue was 7,167 crore, and in Q4FY26, it was 17,292 crore.

Also Read | BPCL Q1 Results: PSU firm posts net loss of ₹3,962 crore

Meanwhile, the company announced a business transfer agreement with Carthero Technologies Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, under which it will transfer its business operating under the name ‘Nugget by Zomato’ to Carthero as part of an internal restructuring exercise.

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Eternal Q1 results: Key takeaways

Consolidated numbers

Eternal's adjusted revenue came at 20,648 crore, rising 173% YoY. Adjusted revenue includes consolidated revenue from operations as per financials, plus actual customer delivery charges paid in the food delivery business, as well as platform fees and other charges paid on food delivery orders that are not already included in revenue from operations.

Also Read | Why are investors rewarding Eternal over Swiggy?

Its consolidated net order value (NOV) saw a healthy 54.2% YoY and 15.8% QoQ rise to 31,120 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter saw a 223% YoY and 29% QoQ jump to 555 crore.

Food delivery segment

The adjusted revenue of the segment saw a healthy 33% YoY growth to 3,537 crore. Segment's NOV also rose in double digits of 20% to 10,769 crore. Adjusted EBITDA for the food delivery segment during the quarter increased by 155 crore to 606 crore.

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“Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 5.6% of NOV, resulting in 606 crore of profit (34% YoY growth),” said the company.

Quick commerce

The segment's NOV rose by 86% YoY to 17,132 crore. Adjusted revenue jumped by 553% to 15,664 crore, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 264 crore to 102 crore.

200 net new stores were added, taking the total count to 2,443.

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Going-out business

The segment's adjusted revenue increased by 54% YoY, but adjusted EBITDA came in negative at -65 crore. NOV, however, saw a healthy 60% YoY growth of 3,218 crore.

Hyperpure

The segment's adjusted revenue dropped by 55% YoY to 1,034 crore, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive, increasing by 24 crore YoY to come at 6 crore for the quarter.

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“Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 0.6% from -0.8% last year, resulting in 6 crore profit as compared to 18 crore loss last year,” said the company.

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