Eternal Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Revenue likely to jump 130% YoY led by Blinkit, profit to fall. Stock hits 52-week high

Eternal Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Food delivery and Quick Commerce giant Eternal is set to report its Q2 results today. The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet today, 16 October 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.

Eternal Q2 Results Preview

Eternal is estimated to report a sharp revenue growth in the quarter ended September 2025, led by strong momentum in its Quick Commerce business Blinkit, and steady food delivery operations under Zomato. However, the company’s net profit during the quarter is expected to fall due to elevated costs and higher marketing spends.

Analysts expect Eternal’s consolidated revenue in Q2FY26 to jump more than 130%, while its profit may decline up to 70% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. EBITDA is expected to rise, while margins are likely to remain under pressure.

Eternal’s food delivery GMV (gross merchandise value) is estimated to post 16% YoY growth, while Hyperpure revenues are seen growing 76% YoY and Blinkit GMV may jump 136% YoY.

Eternal share price jumped over a percent in early trade on Thursday to hit a 52-week high of ₹360.70 apiece on the BSE.

Stay tuned to our Eternal Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.