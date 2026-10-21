Eternal Q2 results 2026 today: 24% returns in 6 months | Preview | should you buy multibagger stock ahead of earnings?

Eternal Q2 results 2026 today: Zomato and Blinkit parent company Eternal is all set to announce its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026 on Wednesday, 21 October.

Eternal share price opened in green in Wednesday's trading session, was trading 0.45% higher at ₹321.60 per share. The stock has given mixed returns in the near-term by falling over 4% in a month and gaining 24% in six months. Furthermore, Eternal shares have proven to be a multibagger stock by giving 155% returns since listing in July 2021.

Eternal Q2 results 2026 preview Brokerages anticipate Eternal to strengthen its market share in food delivery and quick commerce in Q2FY27, supported by improving margins, higher order values and continued store expansion by Blinkit.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Eternal’s revenue to grow 17.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹23,729.3 crore in Q2FY27. Ebitda is projected to jump 257.4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹854.2 crore, with the Ebitda margin expanding to 3.6%, up 184 basis points YoY and 66 basis points sequentially. Adjusted profit after tax is estimated to surge 351.1% YoY to ₹293.2 crore, driven by an improvement in operating performance.

The brokerage forecasts 20% YoY growth in Eternal’s food delivery net order value (NOV) and 75% growth in Blinkit’s NOV. Blinkit’s strong performance, with NOV expected to rise 75% YoY and 19% QoQ, is likely to be driven by rapid store expansion, improved productivity at existing stores and potential market-share gains. Kotak Institutional Equities estimates Blinkit’s store count to reach 2,693 by the end of Q2FY27, implying the addition of 250 dark stores during the quarter.

According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Blinkit’s aggressive dark-store expansion, robust gross order value (GOV) acceleration, and improving operational metrics continue to command market attention, while core food delivery demonstrates steady, resilient execution.

Srivastava further added that ahead of the earnings announcement, market participants should closely evaluate unit economics, dark-store maturation rates, contribution margins, and management commentary regarding intensifying competition in the quick-commerce landscape.

Eternal share price - Buy, sell or hold ahead of Q2 results 2026? Srivastava believes that the stock’s impressive momentum reflects strong optimism in long-term secular tailwinds and newer verticals like Hyperpure and District, short-term valuations remain rich, requiring disciplined entry strategies.

“Long-term investors with high risk tolerance can view minor earnings-related pullbacks as healthy accumulation opportunities, whereas conservative traders may prefer to wait for post-results clarity on profitability metrics and margin sustainability before building fresh positions,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that Eternal is showing a positive trend on both weekly and monthly charts, indicating bullish momentum in the stock.

Ojha further recommended traders to consider maintaining a positive bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹308, which should act as the stop-loss level. On the upside, the stock could move towards targets of ₹332, ₹345 and ₹358 or higher in the near term.

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