Eternal Q2 Results: Zomato parent sees sharp 63% YoY decline in profit to ₹65 crore, revenue surges 183%

Eternal Q2 Results: Food delivery company Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, on Thursday reported a 63% fall in the second-quarter profit (July-September) at ₹65 crore as compared to ₹176 a year ago. The net profit, however, was higher compared to previous quarter's (April-June) ₹25 crore.

The revenue from operations in Q2FY26 stood at ₹13,590 crore, which was up by 183% over ₹4,799 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) was down by 160% reported in Q1FY26. Meanwhile, the topline was lower by 90% on a sequential basis versus ₹7,167 crore reported in the June quarter.

In terms of margins, the Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a percentage of net order value) achieved a record high of 5.3%, and the company generated an absolute Adjusted EBITDA exceeding ₹500 crore for the quarter (compared to ₹451 crore in Q1FY26)

The company in an exchange filing stated that the company's Quick commerce business net order value (NOV) growth surged to 137% year-over-year (27% quarter-over-quarter), marking its highest level in the past 10 quarters. The expansion of the network persisted with the addition of 272 new stores, along with a substantial influx of new customers.

"Quick commerce NOV growth accelerated to 137% YoY (27% QoQ) - its highest in the last ten quarters. Network expansion continued with 272 net new stores added taking the total store count to 1,816 stores as at the end of the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a % of NOV) continued to improve QoQ to -1.3% from -1.8% in Q1FY26. The pace of margin improvement was slower than what we had anticipated at the beginning of the quarter and that is because of additional investments in market share growth," said Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal.

Blinkit Blinkit has managed to decrease its quarterly losses to ₹156 crore, compared to ₹162 crore in the first quarter of FY26, with the adjusted EBITDA margin rising from -1.8% to -1.3% of NOV.

The growth in food delivery has hit its lowest point but is now on the mend, showing a 14% year-on-year increase in NOV, while profitability has improved quarter-on-quarter to a record high of 5.3% of NOV, up from 5% in Q1 FY26, as stated in a company filing with the exchanges.

"We have been maintaining our quarterly rate of net store additions consistently for the last few quarters, and given what we know today, we think we should be able to get to 3,000 stores by Mar 2027," said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder of Blinkit.