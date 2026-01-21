Eternal Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit likely to jump 50%; revenue seen up 180% YoY led by Blinkit, food delivery biz

Eternal Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Eternal, the parent company of food delivery major Zomato, will announce its Q3 results today, 21 January 2026. The company is expected to post strong growth during the December quarter, supported by Blinkit and continued momentum in the quick commerce segment.

Eternal Q3 Results Preview

Eternal is expected to report a net profit growth of more than 50% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of FY26, according to average estimates of brokerages. The food delivery giant’s company’s consolidated revenue is expected to jump nearly 180% YoY.

While the food delivery business is expected to remain stable and profitable, the growth of Blinkit and Hyperpure businesses will be key. Analysts expect Blinkit’s net order value (NOV) to sustain its growth momentum and Hyperpure should also continue its upward trajectory.

Eternal share price gained over a percent on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today.

