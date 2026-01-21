Eternal Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit likely to jump 50%; revenue seen up 180% YoY led by Blinkit, food delivery biz

Eternal Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Eternal, the parent company of food delivery major Zomato, will announce its Q3 results today, 21 January 2026. The company is expected to post strong growth during the December quarter, supported by Blinkit and continued momentum in the quick commerce segment.
Eternal is expected to report a net profit growth of more than 50% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of FY26, according to average estimates of brokerages. The food delivery giant’s company’s consolidated revenue is expected to jump nearly 180% YoY.
While the food delivery business is expected to remain stable and profitable, the growth of Blinkit and Hyperpure businesses will be key. Analysts expect Blinkit’s net order value (NOV) to sustain its growth momentum and Hyperpure should also continue its upward trajectory.
Eternal share price gained over a percent on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today.
Stay tuned to our Eternal Q3 Results 2026 Live Blog for the latest updates.
Eternal Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Eternal’s Quick Commerce business is likely to grow 122% YoY, with gross profit of 26.5%. Blinkit’s NOV is projected to sustain its growth momentum with 15% QoQ and 122% YoY growth. Blinkit is likely to post a contribution margin of 4.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin as % of NOV at -1.3% in Q3, according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal. Hyperpure should also continue its upward trajectory.
Eternal Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Net order value (NOV) of Food Delivery business is expected to grow 12% YoY, with take rates of 21.5%. Food Delivery adj. EBITDA as % of NOV margin may rise 20 bps QoQ to 5.5%, according to Motilal Oswal.
Eternal Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: According to estimates by Axis Securities, Eternal is expected to report net profit of ₹94 crore Q3FY26, registering a growth of 141.6% from ₹39 crore, in the previous quarter, and a growth of 59.7% from ₹59 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue is expected to rise 13.7% QoQ and 186% YoY to ₹15,454 crore, while EBIT is seen growing 38.3% QoQ and 104% YoY to ₹331 crore, with EBIT margin growth of 38 bps QoQ to 2.1%.
Eternal Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: While the food delivery business is expected to remain stable and profitable, the growth of Blinkit and Hyperpure businesses will be key. Analysts expect Blinkit’s net order value (NOV) to sustain its growth momentum and Hyperpure should also continue its upward trajectory.
Eternal Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Eternal, the parent company of food delivery major Zomato, will announce its Q3 results today, 21 January 2026. The company is expected to post strong growth during the December quarter, supported by Blinkit and continued momentum in the quick commerce segment.