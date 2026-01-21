Eternal Q3 Results: Profit surges 73% YoY to ₹102 crore; revenue jumps 3-fold

Eternal Q3 Results: Zomato parent Eternal announced a stellar set of earnings for the third quarter of the financial year (Q3 FY26), along with several key managerial changes, including the resignation of Deepinder Goyal as the CEO of the company.

In terms of financial performance, Eternal's consolidated net profit surged 73% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹102 crore from ₹59 crore a year-ago. On a sequential basis, profit grew 57% from ₹65 crore posted in the September-ended quarter.

The revenue growth was even more pronounced as the topline zoomed 202% YoY to ₹16,315 crore during the quarter under review from ₹5,405 crore in the same period last fiscal.