Eternal Q3 results: Consolidated profit jumps 73% to ₹102 crore— 5 key highlights

Eternal Q3 results: Zomato parent Eternal on Wednesday, January 21, reported a 72.88% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit to ₹102 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹59 crore, as per the exchange filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review more than tripled to ₹16,315 crore from ₹5,405 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company said its consolidated adjusted revenue grew by 190% YoY to ₹16,692 crore. Adjusted EBITDA grew 28% YoY to ₹364 crore.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.