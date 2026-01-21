Eternal Q3 results: Consolidated profit jumps 73% to ₹102 crore— 5 key highlights

Eternal Q3 results: Zomato parent Eternal on Wednesday, January 21, reported a 72.88% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit to ₹102 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹59 crore, as per the exchange filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review more than tripled to ₹16,315 crore from ₹5,405 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company said its consolidated adjusted revenue grew by 190% YoY to ₹16,692 crore. Adjusted EBITDA grew 28% YoY to ₹364 crore.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)