Mint Market
Subscribe

Eternal Q3 results: Consolidated profit jumps 73% to ₹102 crore— 5 key highlights

Eternal Q3 results: Zomato parent Eternal on Wednesday, January 21, reported a 72.88% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit to 102 crore for Q3FY26.

Nishant Kumar
Updated21 Jan 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Zomato parent Etenal reported its Q3FY26 results on January 21.
Zomato parent Etenal reported its Q3FY26 results on January 21.(Reuters)

Eternal Q3 results: Zomato parent Eternal on Wednesday, January 21, reported a 72.88% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit to 102 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 59 crore, as per the exchange filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review more than tripled to 16,315 crore from 5,405 crore in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

The company said its consolidated adjusted revenue grew by 190% YoY to 16,692 crore. Adjusted EBITDA grew 28% YoY to 364 crore.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
ZOMATOEarningsQ3 EarningsQ3 Results
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsEternal Q3 results: Consolidated profit jumps 73% to ₹102 crore— 5 key highlights
Read Next Story