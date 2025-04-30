Eternal Q4 results 2025: What to expect and how to trade this new-age stock ahead of earnings?

Zomato Q4 results 2025: Food delivery giant Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, will announce its March quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25) on Thursday, May 1.

Eternal shares are buzzing in the Indian stock market following its inclusion in the Nifty 50 pack on March 28. Since then, the new-age stock has gained nearly 15%. Moreover, it was only on April 9 that the company's stock symbol on both BSE and NSE changed from Zomato to Eternal.

In the last two trading sessions alone, Eternal share price is up 2%. On Wednesday, Eternal share price was trading at ₹231.45, up 0.13%.

Eternal Q4 Results Preview: Here's what to expect Eternal is expected to post a sharp decline in its March 2025 quarter results, even as revenue is expected to see strong growth.

According to estimates from Kotak Institutional Equities, Eternal's Q4 FY25 profit could decline by 83% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to ₹29.7 crore from ₹175 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, the brokerage expects the Q4 FY25 revenue growth to come in at 59% YoY at ₹5676.6 crore, driven by 19% growth in food delivery revenues, 84% growth in Hyperpure revenues and 103% growth in Blinkit revenues.

"We expect an EBITDA loss of ₹250 crore for the Blinkit business, as new store additions will offset the higher profitability of older stores," KIE said.

Elara Capital sees a 72% YoY drop in Q4 PAT to ₹49.3 crore. Quick commerce may strain the overall profitability of Zomato as Blinkit’s take rate may grow at a modest pace to 18%, owing to increased dark store supply in Q4 by peers, said the brokerage. It added this may have resulted in higher CAC and discounting on platform, thus catalysing adjusted EBITDA loss to slip to 2.2% of GMV or ₹210 crore.

However, it expects Zomato’s topline to grow 66.9% YoY to ₹5,900 crore. "For Food Delivery, expect GOV to grow a modest 16% YoY, as demand has remained muted since Q3. Other businesses – Hyperpure/Going Out – should post a revenue growth of 93.5%/223.9% YoY in Q4E," said Elara Capital analysts.

Eternal Shares: Buy, sell or hold? Analysts say Eternal share price is trading in a range ahead of the Q4 results announcement on Thursday. They expect sharp up moves in case of a breakout.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One, said Eternal (formerly Zomato) has been consolidating over the past couple of months, gradually forming a base around its weekly 89 EMA. On the upside, he sees 240–245 zone as a key resistance, aligning with the 200 DSMA. "While the overall bias remains positive, a decisive breakout above this hurdle could trigger fresh momentum, paving the way for a rally towards 265–280 levels. On the downside, in case of any disappointing earnings, the 210 level is expected to provide strong support," said Bhosale.

Meanwhile, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, also highlighted Eternal shares' range-bound movement over the past 18 weeks, with an upper boundary near 242 and a lower support zone around 199–203. "As long as the stock remains within this consolidation, traders can look for reversal opportunities at the range extremes. A breakout on either side will likely trigger a directional move of around 40 points, making it a stock to watch closely for potential trend initiation," said Jain.