Eternal share price falls over 2% amid block deal buzz, down 8% from 52-week high. Opportunity to buy?

Eternal share price has remained flat in one month, but has rallied 35% in three months and 40% in the past six months. The stock is up 11% on a YTD basis, while it has gained 23% in one year.

Published29 Aug 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Eternal share price has delivered multibagger returns of 226% in two years and 423% in three years.
Eternal share price has delivered multibagger returns of 226% in two years and 423% in three years.(Photo: Reuters)

Eternal share price declined over 2% on Friday amid reports of a block deal in the stock. Eternal shares fell as much as 2.41% to 307.70 apiece on the BSE.

According to a report by ETNow, around 66.8 lakh Eternal shares changed hands on the stock exchanges. Eternal block deal transaction took place at an average price of 314.80 apiece, which is 0.15% lower than its previous closing price.

The details of the buyer and seller in the Eternal block deal is unknown.

Eternal share price has fallen more than 7% from its 52-week high of 331.35 apiece hit on August 20, 2025. This correction follows a sharp 35% rally seen in the stock over the past three months.

Technical analysts believe the retreat in Eternal stock price near its support zone can be considered as a buying opportunity.

“Eternal recently broke out of a rounding pattern with a strong gap-up at 286 and extended its rally to test a high of 330. Following the sharp move, the stock is undergoing a healthy pullback, which is a normal reaction post breakout. The current retracement has the potential to test the breakout point and the gap area near 286 levels,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

According to him, this zone now acts as a crucial support, and any bullish evidence or supportive price action around 286 should be considered a fresh buying opportunity for positional traders, with upside potential resuming after the pullback phase.

Eternal Share Price Performance

Eternal share price has remained flat in one month, but has rallied 35% in three months and 40% in the past six months. The stock is up 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has gained 23% in one year. Eternal share price has delivered multibagger returns of 226% in two years and 423% in three years. 

At 10:35 AM, Eternal share price was trading 1.93% lower at 309.20 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

