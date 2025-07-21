What's behind 7% surge in Eternal share price despite 90% drop in Q1 profit?

Eternal share price: Despite a massive 90% year-on-year decline in the first quarter net profit and a sharp drop in the company's operating performance, Eternal (earlier Zomato) shares staged a smart 7% surge in trade on Monday, as investors overlooked the weakness in food delivery business and cheered the earnings show of its quick commerce arm – Blinkit.

Eternal share price traded in the green, almost 3% higher, for the majority of the session, but the sharp spike followed after the announcement of Q1 results. The stock jumped to ₹276.80 in intraday deals, an upside of 7.55%. It finally settled the session with a solid gain of over 5% at ₹271.20 on the BSE.

The rally followed as investors focused on the strong show in the high-growth segments, future scalability, and the company's ability to capture further market share rather than the weakness in its bottom line.

Zomato Q1: Blinkit steals the show Q1 marked the first quarter where its quick commerce net order value (NOV) exceeded the food delivery NOV for the full quarter. “On an annualised basis, we are now at almost $10 billion of annual NOV across our B2C businesses, and quick commerce is now our largest B2C business, contributing to almost half of this annualised NOV,” Eternal said in a letter to shareholders, highlighting the fast pace of growth for Blinkit.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa further informed that Blinkit added 243 net new stores this quarter, taking the store count to 1,544 by the end of Q1. The company, it said, is on track to get to 2,000 stores by December 2025. Blinkit also added 0.4 million sq ft of warehousing space.

“NOV grew 127% YoY, driven by a 123% YoY growth in average monthly transacting customers (MTC) from 7.6 million to 16.9 million over the past year. On the profitability front, the margins improved from -2.4% of NOV in Q4FY25 to -1.8% despite continued investments in new store roll-outs and seasonal factors”