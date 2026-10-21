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Eternal shares: Will Deepinder Goyal's Temple device and Dark AI venture impact Zomato stock in long run? Experts' views

Eternal shares: Then Dark AI ventur is expected to help tthe Zomato, Blinkit parent company in data mining of the market, leading to AI warehouses to optimiese the hnuge distribuition business of Eternal and Blinkit

Asit Manohar
Updated21 Oct 2026, 03:13 PM IST
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Eternal share: Experts believe Temple is just the beginning; many more such products are to come, as the company is shifting from a trading platform to a full-fledged distribution company.
Eternal share: Experts believe Temple is just the beginning; many more such products are to come, as the company is shifting from a trading platform to a full-fledged distribution company.(Photo: Courtesy Deepinder Goyal's 'X' account)
AI Quick Read

Eternal's Q2 2026 results are coming today, but stock investors waiting for the company's second-quarter numbers need to know about two major developments — Dark AI and Temple. While one relates to optimising the company's revenue, the other concerns the company's shift from an online selling portal to a full-fledged distribution company.

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According to stock market experts, Dark AI initiative is expected to help the company in data mining of the market, leading to Dark AI stores. These AI stores are expected to optimise revenue and margins through higher utilisation of Eternal's distribution network. They also said that Temple byn Etern al is an announcement that the company will no longer be interested in endorsing and selling other companies' products. Now, Eternal will be selling its own products as well, a move which can be considered as diversification of the business.

How would Dark AI benefit Eternal?

Highlighting the benefit of the Dark AI initiative for Eternal, Sandeep Pandey, Co-founder of Basav Capital, said, “Dark AI is expected to bring in Dark AI stores like Dark Kitchen for Zomato and Dark Store for Blinkit. The Dark AI tool will enable the company to conduct efficient market data mining. Through this AI tool, the company can analyse customers' behaviour and choices. So, the Dark AI is a welcome step taken by the company to optimise the company's margins and revenue growth through the higher utilisation of the distribution network it has.”

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Temple by Eternal

“The recent tweet by the company founder, Deepinder Goyal, should be seen as a diversification of the company's business. Now, the company is no longer an online company selling other companies' manufactured products. After the launch of Temple, the company will have its own products available at the online outlet,” said Sandeep Pandey.

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AI kitchen, AI store

The Dark AI is expected to benefit the company in terms of revenue, EBITDA and margins, because both Zomato and Blinkit would benefit from the Dark AI kitchen and Dark AI store.

“The Dark AI stores and Dark AI kitchens will be developed on the data mining suggestion, like maximum sold out products, products with the least demand, etc. In the current scenario, some products are available in one store without any demand, while in other parts, there is demand for the product, but the order fails due to the non-availability of the products at the nearby store,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research.

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Gorakshkar said that Dark AI is expected to emerge Eternal above the customer support system by reaching out to its clientele through the available behavioural purchasing pattern.

Eternal share price target

Speaking on the technical outlook of Eternal shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Eternal shares have immediate support placed at 290. On breaking below this support, the Eternal shares may try to touch 275 levels. On the upper side, the stock is facing resistance at 320. So, in the current market scenario, Eternal share price is in 290 to 320. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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