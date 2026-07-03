Why are investors rewarding Eternal over Swiggy?

Food-delivery stocks have staged an uneven recovery over the past month. While Eternal Ltd has clawed back about 5%, trimming its year-to-date decline to over 5%, Swiggy Ltd continues to trail. The stock is down nearly 38% this year and 7% over the past month.
Eternal has maintained a lead over Swiggy because of the superior scale and execution of its quick-commerce business, said market participants. During the March quarter, Eternal’s net order value (NoV) jumped 95% year-on-year to ₹14,386 crore, while Swiggy saw a 60.3% rise, bringing its NoV to ₹5,675 crore.
Pranav Kshatriya, senior research analyst-institutional equities at Emkay Global, explained that Eternal-owned Blinkit's key strengths lie in its market leadership, best-in-class execution, superior dark-store productivity and supply chain, a proven path to profitability, and its ability to benefit from expansion into categories such as electronics, jewellery, and general merchandise.