ETF buyers prefer emerging stocks over US shares, gold, bonds

Money managers from Ashmore Group Plc to JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG have been making a bull case for emerging-market equities in 2021 as they expect the group to be the prime beneficiary of the post-coronavirus economic rebound. Asia’s relative success in containing the pandemic, vaccine breakthroughs in China, India and Russia, as well as renewed demand for commodities and Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan are underpinning the optimism.

