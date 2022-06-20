ETF that bets against bitcoin to launch3 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 08:18 PM IST
First exchange-traded fund to short the world’s biggest digital currency to debut amid crypto’s huge price slide
Financial firm ProShares is ready to roll out the first U.S.-listed short bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund this week, allowing investors to effectively bet against the largest cryptocurrency after its price tumbled below $20,000 over the weekend.