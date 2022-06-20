ETF that bets against bitcoin to launch

The fund launch comes as a brutal selloff in cryptocurrencies has shown no signs of abating. Bitcoin has plunged 56% this year, while ethereum has plummeted 69%, according to CoinDesk data. The total market capitalization of all digital currencies stood at $857 billion on Sunday, well below its peak of nearly $3 trillion last November. As the Federal Reserve has been unwinding its easy-money policies to fight inflation, investors have been dumping more speculative assets.