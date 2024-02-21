 ETF turnover tops ₹1 trillion for the second year in a row: Report | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 21 2024 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.85 1.99%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,139.75 -0.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 771.55 1.51%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 280.15 -2.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.30 -0.68%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  ETF turnover tops 1 trillion for the second year in a row: Report
BackBack
MintGenie

ETF turnover tops ₹1 trillion for the second year in a row: Report

MintGenie Team

The value of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surpassed ₹1 trillion in the first nine months of financial year 2023- 24 (FY24), and for the second year in a row.

An analysis of additional data from Capitaline shows around ~0.37 trillion in trades since December. Premium
An analysis of additional data from Capitaline shows around ~0.37 trillion in trades since December.

The value of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surpassed 1 trillion in the first nine months of 2023-24, and for the second year in a row, reported Business Standard.

The traded value has touched 1.19 trillion so far in fiscal 24, which is already double the pre-pandemic volumes, as per the Nifty Passive Insights report. The data for December has been released with a lag.

An analysis of additional data from Capitaline shows around ~0.37 trillion in trades since December. This would take the total for FY24 to ~1.6 trillion.

ETFs typically consist of securities which typically move in line with the movement of a chosen index. They allow for investors to take exposure to a given basket of underlying assets through units bought and sold on the stock exchange.

The number of ETFs have also doubled from 87 in FY20 to 190 in FY24 (till December). The number of equity ETFs has increased from 68 to 141 and debt from 8 to 24 in the same period. Gold ETFs have risen from 11 in FY20 to 15 in FY24.

AUMs hit four times 

Meanwhile, total assets under management of ETFs has touched 6.5 trillion so far. This is over four times the pre-pandemic figures in FY20.

ALSO READ: What are the benefits and limitations of investing in ETFs? MintGenie explains

A break-up of the assets shows ~5.1 trillion, over 90 per cent, came from corporates, 6 per cent from high net-worth individuals, and 2 per cent from retail. Retail investors however accounted for 98 per cent of the total ETF folios. A folio is an investment account.

Retail investors are larger in number, translating into more investor accounts, though the amounts invested can be smaller than corporate entities.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Feb 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App