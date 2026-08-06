FIIs up stakes in these 3 ethanol stocks as India pushes E20 fuel goals

Ethanol stocks are in the limelight as India accelerates its E20 fuel programme, which aims to make 20% ethanol blending with petrol the nationwide standard.
The government has advanced the rollout to reduce crude oil imports, improve energy security, and cut carbon emissions. Rising demand for ethanol has put sugar mills, grain-based distilleries, and ethanol equipment manufacturers in focus. Supportive policies, long-term blending targets, and increasing investments in biofuels have strengthened investor sentiment.