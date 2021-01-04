Ether jumps amid crypto rally, tracking bitcoin's surge

Ether jumps amid crypto rally, tracking bitcoin's surge1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 12:56 PM IST
Ether climbed as much as 12% to about $1,069 following a 30% advance on Sunday
Bitcoin held near a record a day after breaching $34,000 for the first time while Ether, another digital currency, also surged as the crypto rally continues.
Ether climbed as much as 12% to about $1,069 following a 30% advance on Sunday. Bitcoin held onto most of its weekend gains, dipping about 0.9% as of 2:32 p.m. on Monday in Tokyo to $33,270, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg.
The largest cryptocurrency eclipsed its 2017 all-time high late last year and only hit $20,000 for the first time in the middle of December. Proponents of Bitcoin argue that it’s muscling in on gold as a hedge against U.S. dollar weakness and inflation risk, citing evidence of growing interest among institutional investors.
Skeptics view the digital asset’s more than 300% surge over the past year as a risky bubble fueled by investors chasing the momentum in crypto prices.
“The drivers of the crypto rally, if anything, are strengthening amid still low interest rates, political uncertainty" and the prospect of more government stimulus, Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG LLC, said in an email. But he added that volatility can work both to the upside “as well as to the downside."
