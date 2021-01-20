Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Ethereum's new target by Fundstrat Global is seven times of current levels
Ether was trading at about $1,357 as of 8:50 am in London, down from Tuesday’s record of almost $1,440.

Ethereum's new target by Fundstrat Global is seven times of current levels

1 min read . 03:23 PM IST Bloomberg

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, could climb more than sevenfold to $10,500 after reaching a record this week, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, could climb more than sevenfold to $10,500 after reaching a record this week, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, could climb more than sevenfold to $10,500 after reaching a record this week, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC.

Strategist David Grider’s prediction is based in part on the popularity of the related Ethereum blockchain for so-called decentralized finance applications. Ethereum has also made progress toward a network upgrade would allow it to process a similar number of transactions as Mastercard Inc. and Visa Inc.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Strategist David Grider’s prediction is based in part on the popularity of the related Ethereum blockchain for so-called decentralized finance applications. Ethereum has also made progress toward a network upgrade would allow it to process a similar number of transactions as Mastercard Inc. and Visa Inc.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Why server stacks are the new realty play

Ether is “the best risk/reward investment play in crypto," Grider wrote in a note Tuesday, adding that “blockchain computing may be the future of the cloud." Risks include setbacks for the network upgrade or a crypto bear market, he said.

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, allows people to do things like lend or borrow funds without the need for traditional intermediaries such as banks. Many DeFi applications are run on the Ethereum blockchain.

Ether rose more than fivefold last year compared with the quadrupling in the price of Bitcoin amid a polarizing crypto boom. Proponents believe digital coins are maturing as an asset class, while detractors say they remain prone to rampant speculation and major volatility.

Ether was trading at about $1,357 as of 8:50 a.m. in London, down from Tuesday’s record of almost $1,440.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.