Ethos shares fall further after listing at discount

Under the brand name Ethos, it opened its first luxury retail watch store in January 2003 at Chandigarh. It has 50 physical retail stores in 17 cities in India in a multi- store format, and offers an omni-channel experience to its customers through its website and social media platforms. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹386.5 crore for fiscal 2021, while its net profit was ₹5.7 crore in the same period.

