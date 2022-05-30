Ethos shares make discounted debut. Buy, sell or hold?

Ethos shares made a discounted debut at ₹825 per share levels on NSE and at ₹830 apiece on BSE, around 6 per cent lower from its upper price band of ₹878 per shares. However, weakness in the stock further continued as Ethos share price slipped below ₹800 levels making intraday low of ₹792 per share on BSE. According to stock market experts, Ethos shares were priced at higher valuations and weakness in the stock may continue for few more sessions. They said that the stock may go down up to ₹640 to ₹650 levels. They advised allottees to exit on major bounce back while they strictly advised positional investors to avoid any fresh position in the counter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}