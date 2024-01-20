Ethos stock attractive within the small-cap space, says Axis Securities; sees nearly 30% upside
Luxury watch retailer Ethos is projected to see its shares cross the ₹3,000 mark, driven by the expected fivefold expansion of India's luxury market in the next decade. Axis Securities has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating, setting a target price of ₹3,050 apiece.
Shares of Ethos, one of India’s leading luxury and premium watch retail players, are set to cross the ₹3,000 mark from their current market price of ₹2,370 apiece, according to projections by domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities.
