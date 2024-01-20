Shares of Ethos , one of India’s leading luxury and premium watch retail players, are set to cross the ₹3,000 mark from their current market price of ₹2,370 apiece, according to projections by domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities.

Axis Securities believes that Ethos is well-positioned, as the luxury market in India is expected to expand fivefold in the next decade. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of affluent consumers in the country with higher aspirations and disposable income.

The brokerage highlighted the recent surge in sales of luxury products across various luxury segments, indicating a thriving market for Ethos in the evolving luxury landscape.

In its latest report, the brokerage underscored Ethos's strategic moves, including its entry into the fast-growing Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) segment, an increase in the share of high-margin exclusive brands in its portfolio, and diversification into other rapidly expanding luxury segments such as luggage (Rimowa) and jewellery (Messika and Bvlgari).

Embracing the transformation for the next leg of growth

Ethos is foraying into the fast-growing Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) segment due to the shortage of new luxury watches, which is a step in the right direction. CPO is an asset-light model. It has a lower Capex and requires a lower working capital cycle of 50–60 days vs. 140–150 days for new watches. As a result, it has a higher ROCE of 20%+ vs. 15–18% for new watches, the brokerage said.

An increasing share of high-margin exclusive brands in the portfolio is expected to drive the overall margin profile, given that these brands command 2x gross margins (35–40%) compared to non-exclusive brands. As of now, exclusive brands contribute 30% to sales, a figure that is projected to rise in the coming years.

The company is diversifying into fast-growing other luxury segments such as luggage (Rimowa) and jewellery (Messika and Bvlgari). Though the company is at a nascent stage in this segment, it is staging for future growth as it could be its next growth driver.

Looking attractive

Recognising lucrative opportunities in the luxury sector and considering the company's strong positioning within this niche, the brokerage has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating, setting a target price of ₹3,050 apiece. This target signals an upside of 29% from the stock's previous closing price.

According to brokerage's calculations, the company’s EBITDA margin is likely to expand 100 basis points to 15.6% by FY26E from 14.5% in FY23, led by an improved product mix, a gradual increase in the ASP (average selling price), exclusive brand portfolio store expansion and operating leverage, and increasing CPO business, further improving the company’s ROCE from 16% in FY23 to 20% in FY26E.

The brokerage anticipates robust CAGR growth for the company in terms of revenue (35%) and PAT (42%) over FY23–26E. This positive trajectory is expected to enhance the overall return profile for the company, it added.

"Currently, at the CMP, the company is trading at 44x/32x its FY25/26E EPS. With improved visibility in earnings growth and a stronger return profile, the stock appears attractive within the small-cap space," said the brokerage.

