Active Stocks
Thu May 30 2024 15:54:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.20 -5.74%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 360.00 -1.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 924.15 -2.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 826.05 0.38%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 436.95 -3.09%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  EU 2024/25 wheat crop forecast held at 4-year low, stocks outlook raised
BackBack

EU 2024/25 wheat crop forecast held at 4-year low, stocks outlook raised

Reuters

EU-GRAINS/COMMISSION (UPDATE 1):UPDATE 1-EU 2024/25 wheat crop forecast held at 4-year low, stocks outlook raised

EU 2024/25 wheat crop forecast held at 4-year low, stocks outlook raisedPremium
EU 2024/25 wheat crop forecast held at 4-year low, stocks outlook raised

PARIS, - The European Commission on Thursday kept unchanged its monthly forecast of the European Union's main wheat crop in 2024/25 at a four-low, but raised its stocks outlook on bigger than expected supplies left over from this season.

As in April, the Commission pegged EU usable production of common wheat, or soft wheat, in 2024/25 at 120.2 million metric tons. That was 4% below this season's level and the smallest since 2020/21 when the crop was also affected by heavy rain.

However, it increased its forecast of EU soft wheat stocks at the end of 2024/25 to 13.5 million tons from 12.2 million tons last month due to an higher projection of supplies this season.

Soft wheat stocks at the end of the current 2023/24 season were now expected at 21.4 million tons, against 20.4 million forecast last month. That in turn reflected an upward revision to expected EU imports in 2023/24, now seen at 9.5 million tons compared with 7.5 million previously.

Expected soft wheat imports, which have become a flashpoint in the EU due to an influx of Ukrainian grain, were also revised up by 0.5 million tons for 2024/25 but were seen well below this year's level at 5.0 million tons.

The increased imports outweighed upward adjustments to soft wheat export forecasts. The Commission upped its export outlook by 0.5 million tons to 31.5 million for 2023/24 and by 0.1 million to 31.1 million for 2024/25.

In other cereals, the Commission increased its forecast of 2024/25 usable barley production in the EU to 53.9 million tons from 53.6 million last month, and trimmed its EU maize crop forecast to 68.6 million from 69 million tons.

In oilseeds, projected EU rapeseed production in 2024/25 was cut to 19.1 million tons from 19.4 million previously.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 May 2024, 11:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue