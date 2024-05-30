EU 2024/25 wheat crop forecast held at 4-year low, stocks outlook raised
PARIS, - The European Commission on Thursday kept unchanged its monthly forecast of the European Union's main wheat crop in 2024/25 at a four-low, but raised its stocks outlook on bigger than expected supplies left over from this season.
