EU Plans Concessions for Trump After Reciprocal Tariffs Hit

The European Union is identifying concessions it’s willing to make to Donald Trump’s administration to secure the partial removal of the US tariffs that have already started hitting the bloc’s exports and that are set to increase after April 2.

EU officials were told at meetings this week in Washington that there was no way to avoid new auto and so-called reciprocal tariffs that Trump is launching next week, according to people familiar with the talks. Discussions also began on what the contours of a potential deal to reduce them should eventually look like.

That has prompted the European Commission, which handles trade matters for the EU, to start working on a “term sheet” for a potential agreement, which would set out areas for negotiations on the punitive trade measures, including lowering its own duties, mutual investments with the US as well as easing certain regulations and standards, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The reciprocal tariffs are meant to strike out against what Trump considers to be unfair levies on US goods as well as non-tariff barriers, such as domestic regulations and how countries collect taxes, including the bloc’s value-added tax, digital taxes and regulations. The EU says its VAT is a fair, non-discriminatory tax that applies equally to domestic and imported goods.

A spokesperson from the commission declined to comment.

The euro briefly erased losses after the report, trading little changed on the day at around $1.0794. European bonds slightly pared gains, with the yield on 10-year German notes down three basis points to 2.74%.

Any deal negotiated by his lieutenants would still have to be approved by Trump. This term sheet would form the basis for the commission to hold talks with the US after the reciprocal duties come into effect, said the people. Those tariffs will likely hit all or most of the goods from the EU being exported into the US.

The US hasn’t indicated the tariff level it will apply on the EU but officials in the bloc expect the rate to fall between 10% and 25%, the people said. They added that any future deal would be difficult and wouldn’t restore the status quo, but would leave EU-US trade relations in a worse place than they currently are.

The bloc’s trade chief, Maros Sefcovic, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s head of cabinet met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett earlier this week to discuss the situation.

The bloc’s ambassadors were briefed on the discussions this week. The talks with the US made scant headway and there’s little the EU can do to keep next week’s levies from being imposed, Bloomberg previously reported.

Non-tariff issues such as the VAT, digital taxes and several EU regulations and food standards featured prominently during the talks in Washington, as the Trump administration has focused its attacks on what it considers to be unfair barriers to American products that the US believes contribute to a transatlantic imbalance favoring Europe. The EU also raised the possibility of additional liquefied natural gas and defense-related purchases.

European officials have tried stressing that even though the EU has a goods trade surplus with the US, the 27-nation bloc imports a lot of American services ranging from ecommerce and social media sites to Internet search engines — all part of the US’s Big Tech industry that has recently cozied up to Trump and his circle of advisers. EU and US firms have more than €5 trillion worth of investment in each other’s markets, according to the commission.

In addition to the reciprocal levies, the US is planning further tariffs on a number of sectors including metals, cars, pharmaceuticals, lumber and semiconductors. Trump announced a 25% levy on cars and some auto parts this week.

Tariffs on the remaining sectors are expected in the future, the people said. Negotiations on those sectoral duties may be even more complicated as the US goal is to boost American industry and to return production in the US.

Earlier this month, the US imposed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, which led the EU to propose its own retaliatory duties on up to €26 billion of politically sensitive American goods. The EU has been consulting with governments and industry on the target list and its response is expected to be rolled out by mid-April, following a member state vote around April 9, one of the people said.

Trump has threatened to impose a 200% tariff on European wine, champagne and other alcoholic beverages if the EU moves forward with a levy on American whiskey exports currently due on April 14.

The EU’s toolbox of possible responses also allows for restrictions that go beyond tariffs, including quotas on imports, the suspension of concessions as well as actions on public procurement contracts, services and intellectual property aspects of trade, Bloomberg reported earlier.

The bloc is unlikely to respond immediately to the reciprocal tariffs as it will need time to assess exactly what Trump introduces, the people said. The EU’s trade ministers are due to meet on April 7 to discuss the US measures and the EU’s potential response.

With assistance from Olivia Fletcher and Aline Oyamada.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.