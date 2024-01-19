Euphoria Infotech India IPO opened for subscription today i.e on January 19, 2024 and closes on January 23, 2024. The allotment for the Euphoria Infotech India IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Euphoria Infotech India IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, January 29, 2024.

Euphoria Infotech India IPO subscription Status:

Euphoria Infotech India IPO was subscribed 24.62 times. The public issue subscribed 61.05 times in the retail category, 0.22 times in QIB, and 21.01 times in the NII category.

Grey Market Premium-

Meanwhile, shares of Euphoria Infotech India Limited are available for trade in grey market. According to investorgain.com, the shares of Euphoria Infotech India are available at a premium of ₹80 in grey market today.

Euphoria Infotech India IPO is a book built issue of ₹9.60 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 9.6 lakh shares.

Euphoria Infotech India IPO price band is set at ₹96 to ₹100 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹120,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to ₹240,000. Maximum Bid Quantity for Qualified Institutional Investors is 912,000 shares.

Khandwala Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the issue Euphoria Infotech India IPO, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Key things to Know-

1)Euphoria Infotech India IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹80 in grey market today. The GMP increased by ₹20 by end of day1 in the grey market from ₹60 at the start of the IPO. The GMP indicates that investors are expecting listing of the shares at ₹180, 80% over the issue price of Rs100.

2] Euphoria Infotech India IPO price: The Kolkata based IT and ITes solution provider had fixed IPO price band at ₹96 to ₹100 per equity share.

3] Euphoria Infotech India IPO date: The public issue had opened on Friday January 19, 2024 and closes on January 23, 2024.

4] Euphoria Infotech India IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹9.6 crore from this public issue via issuance of fresh shares.

5] Euphoria Infotech India IPO size: The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹120,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to ₹240,000. Maximum Bid Quantity for Qualified Institutional Investors is 912,000 shares. Maximum Bid Quantity for Non-Institutional Investors is 884,400.

6] Euphoria Infotech India IPO allotment date: The company will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, January 29, 2024.

7] Euphoria Infotech India IPO registrar: Khandwala Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Euphoria Infotech India IPO, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.

8] Euphoria Infotech India IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME.

9] Euphoria Infotech India IPO listing date: The likely date for share listing is 26th December 2023.

