Euphoria Infotech India IPO: GMP, subscription status, issue details, everything you need to know
Euphoria Infotech India IPO: Euphoria Infotech India IPO subscribed 8.77 times. The public issue subscribed 21.98 times in the retail category, 0.12 times in QIB, and 6.78 times in the NII category by January 19, 2024 1:00 PM on the opening day of subscription as per Chittorgarh.com data
Euphoria Infotech India IPO opened for subscription today i.e on January 19, 2024 and closes on January 23, 2024. The allotment for the Euphoria Infotech India IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Euphoria Infotech India IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, January 29, 2024.
