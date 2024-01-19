Hello User
Euphoria Infotech India IPO: GMP, subscription status, issue details, everything you need to know

Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

  • Euphoria Infotech India IPO: Euphoria Infotech India IPO subscribed 8.77 times. The public issue subscribed 21.98 times in the retail category, 0.12 times in QIB, and 6.78 times in the NII category by January 19, 2024 1:00 PM on the opening day of subscription as per Chittorgarh.com data

Euphoria Infotech India IPO subscribed 8.77 times. Retail portion subscribed 21.98 times by 1PM on the opening day

Euphoria Infotech India IPO opened for subscription today i.e on January 19, 2024 and closes on January 23, 2024. The allotment for the Euphoria Infotech India IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Euphoria Infotech India IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, January 29, 2024.

Euphoria Infotech India IPO subscription Status:

Euphoria Infotech India IPO subscribed 8.77 times. The public issue subscribed 21.98 times in the retail category, 0.12 times in QIB, and 6.78 times in the NII category by January 19, 2024 12:59:00 PM as per Chittorgarh.com data

Grey Market Premium-

Meanwhile, shares of Euphoria Infotech India Limited are available for trade in grey market. According to investorgain.com, the shares of Euphoria Infotech India are available at a premium of 60 in grey market today.

Euphoria Infotech India IPO is a book built issue of 9.60 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 9.6 lakh shares.

Euphoria Infotech India IPO price band is set at 96 to 100 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 120,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to 240,000. Maximum Bid Quantity for Qualified Institutional Investors is 912,000 shares.

Khandwala Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the issue Euphoria Infotech India IPO, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Euphoria Infotech India IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking.

Key things to Know-

1)Euphoria Infotech India IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 60 in grey market today. . The GMP indicates that investors are expecting listing of the shares at 160, 60% over the issue price of Rs100.

2] Euphoria Infotech India IPO price: The kolkata based IT and ITes solution provider had fixed IPO price band at 96 to 1000 per equity share.

3] Euphoria Infotech India IPO date: The public issue had opened on Friday January 19, 2024 and closes on January 23, 2024.

4] Euphoria Infotech India IPO size: The company aims to raise 9.6 crore from this public issue via issuance of fresh shares.

5] Euphoria Infotech India IPO size: The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 120,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to 240,000. Maximum Bid Quantity for Qualified Institutional Investors is 912,000 shares. Maximum Bid Quantity for Non-Institutional Investors is 884,400.

6] Euphoria Infotech India IPO allotment date: The company will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, January 29, 2024.

7] Euphoria Infotech India IPO registrar: Khandwala Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Euphoria Infotech India IPO, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.

8] Euphoria Infotech India IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME.

9] Euphoria Infotech India IPO listing date: The likely date for share listing is 26th December 2023.

