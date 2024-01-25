Euphoria Infotech India IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, 2024 and closed on January 24, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Euphoria Infotech India IPO was subscribed 383.86 times. The public issue subscribed 426.65 times in the retail category, 413.26 times in QIB, and 280.88 times in the NII category by January 24, 2024.

The allotment for the Euphoria Infotech India IPO is expected to be finalized soon . Euphoria Infotech India IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, January 29, 2024.

Investors can ascertain the quantity of shares allocated to them by referring to the basis of allotment. Additionally, the allotment status of shares in the IPO can provide information on the number of shares granted. For those applicants who did not receive an allotment, the company will commence the refund process. On the other hand, those who were allotted shares will find them credited to their demat accounts.

Here's how to check the allotment If you have applied for the Euphoria Infotech IPO, you can do check the allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Mas Services Ltd or the BSE.

Visit the official website of Mas Services Ltd at https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

2. Locate the "Check Application Status" section, and from the drop-down menu, choose "Euphoria Infotech Limited" (the name will be visible once the allocation is confirmed).

3. Select either the Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

4. Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as required.

In a similar way, you can also check on BSE website.

Go to the BSE website.

Step 1- Login to the BSE Link

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step2- Select 'Equity' and then from the dropdown, select the issue name.

Step 3- Enter your application number or PAN card number.

Click on the "Search" button.

Grey Market Premium- Meanwhile, shares of Euphoria Infotech India Limited are available for trade in grey market. According to investorgain.com, the shares of Euphoria Infotech India are available at a premium of ₹80 in grey market today. The GMP indicates that investors are expecting listing of the shares at ₹180, 80% over the issue price of Rs100.

