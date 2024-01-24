Euphoria Infotech IPO: GMP, subscription status, issue details, all you need to know
Euphoria Infotech IPO: Issue was subscribed 383.86 times on the final day by 6:00 PM. The public issue subscribed 426.65 times in the retail category, 413.26 times in QIB, and 280.88 times in the NII category by January 24, suggested Chittorgarh.com data.
Euphoria Infotech India IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, 2024 and closes today, i.e on January 24, 2024. The allotment for the Euphoria Infotech India IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, January 25 2024. Euphoria Infotech India IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, January 29, 2024.
