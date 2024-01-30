Euphoria Infotech India saw a strong debut on the BSE SME, listing at ₹190, stellar 90% premium over the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors were expecting a handsome listing gains as was indicated by the grey market premiums. According to investorgain.com, the shares of Euphoria Infotech India were available at a premium of ₹85 in grey market today. The GMP indicates that investors are expecting listing of the shares at ₹185, 85% over the issue price of Rs100.

The Grey Market Premium for Euphoria Infotech had continued to rise regularly on the back of strong investor interest. The Grey market premium that stood at ₹60 at the start of IPO had risen to ₹80 by the end of day-3 of the IPO.

Euphoria Infotech India IPO had seen strong investor interest and the Issue was subscribed 383.86 times. The public issue subscribed 426.65 times in the retail category, 413.26 times in QIB, and 280.88 times in the NII category.

Euphoria Infotech India IPO was a public issue of 960,000 equity shares. The issue offers 619,200 shares to retail investors, 27,600 shares to qualified institutional buyers, and 265,200 shares to non-institutional investors.

The Euphoria Infotech IPO was a book building issue of ₹9.60 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 9.6 lakh shares.

The Kolkata based IT and ITes solution provider had fixed IPO price band at ₹96 to ₹100 per equity share.

The public issue had opened for subscription on Friday January 19, 2024 and closed on January 24, 2024.

The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹120,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to ₹240,000. Maximum Bid Quantity for Qualified Institutional Investors is 912,000 shares. Maximum Bid Quantity for Non-Institutional Investors is 884,400.



