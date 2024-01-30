Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Euphoria Infotech share price lists with stellar 90% premium over the issue price, at 190 a piece.

Euphoria Infotech share price lists with stellar 90% premium over the issue price, at 190 a piece.

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Euphoria Infotech share price saw a strong debut on the BSE SME, listing at 190, a stellar 90% premium over the issue price of Rs100 a piece

Euphoria Infotech share price list at 90 on the BSE SME, stellar 90% premium over the issue price

Euphoria Infotech India saw a strong debut on the BSE SME, listing at 190, stellar 90% premium over the issue price.

Investors were expecting a handsome listing gains as was indicated by the grey market premiums. According to investorgain.com, the shares of Euphoria Infotech India were available at a premium of 85 in grey market today. The GMP indicates that investors are expecting listing of the shares at 185, 85% over the issue price of Rs100.

The Grey Market Premium for Euphoria Infotech had continued to rise regularly on the back of strong investor interest. The Grey market premium that stood at 60 at the start of IPO had risen to 80 by the end of day-3 of the IPO.

Also Read- BLS E-Services IPO opens today. GMP, price, review, other details. Apply or not?

Euphoria Infotech India IPO had seen strong investor interest and the Issue was subscribed 383.86 times. The public issue subscribed 426.65 times in the retail category, 413.26 times in QIB, and 280.88 times in the NII category.

Euphoria Infotech India IPO was a public issue of 960,000 equity shares. The issue offers 619,200 shares to retail investors, 27,600 shares to qualified institutional buyers, and 265,200 shares to non-institutional investors.

The Euphoria Infotech IPO was a book building issue of 9.60 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 9.6 lakh shares.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Also Read- Stellar Debut: Addictive Learning lists at 310, premium of 120% to IPO price

The Kolkata based IT and ITes solution provider had fixed IPO price band at 96 to 100 per equity share.

The public issue had opened for subscription on Friday January 19, 2024 and closed on January 24, 2024.

The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 120,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to 240,000. Maximum Bid Quantity for Qualified Institutional Investors is 912,000 shares. Maximum Bid Quantity for Non-Institutional Investors is 884,400.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.