Euphoria of mid and small caps will consolidate going ahead, says market expert
From 31st March 2023 to 29th February 2024, the domestic stock market has delivered a robust return. This was led by backlash reaction of a consolidation during Jan to March 2023, led by FIIs and Retail selling. With valuations contracting, the domestic market became more appealing. The upward momentum was further boosted by upgradation of GDP forecasts for FY23 and FY24, rising to 7% from the previous 6% forecast.
