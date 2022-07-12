Shares of Eureka Forbes rallied more than 12% to ₹420 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's trading session after the board of directors of the company, in their meeting held on Monday, approved the appointment of Pratik Pota as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, for a term of five years with effect from 16 August.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}