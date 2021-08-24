The euro is trading near its lowest level against the dollar in nine months as investors bet that the eurozone will maintain lower interest rates and have a slower economic recovery than the U.S.

The European Central Bank has indicated that it intends to keep financial conditions loose for the foreseeable future as it cushions the eurozone’s economic recovery. In contrast, Federal Reserve officials have signaled they are on track to begin reversing their easy-money policies later this year.

The policy split means investors may get paid more to hold U.S.-dollar assets like Treasurys than they would eurozone assets, where government bonds in Germany and some other countries already have subzero yields.

“The idea is that as we slowly get into a bit more of a mature phase of the recovery in developed markets, that central banks are going to start tightening policy but the ECB is going to sit right back at the end of the queue," said Simon Harvey, senior foreign-exchange market analyst at broker Monex Europe. “You’re not going to get that yield there."

The euro has fallen 3.9% against the dollar this year and was trading around $1.1737 early Tuesday.

The eurozone, which has long struggled to get higher inflation, is also less likely to see it run higher for a prolonged period than the U.S. or U.K., analysts say. Both countries have a more flexible labor market, which makes hiring more competitive, allowing workers to demand higher wages. Sustained inflation could give those central banks cause to raise interest rates sooner.

Also weighing against the euro is a recent uptick in Delta variant cases of Covid-19. While cases are rising globally, some Asian countries are turning back to lockdowns and other measures to contain the virus, which are likely to sap growth in the region. This is likely to weigh on major economies, such as Germany, that have strong trading relationships with China.

“If China is slowing, that will be felt in Germany," said Jane Foley, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Rabobank. “That’s another reason that the ECB is going to be lower for longer in terms of rates."

Hedge funds have been amassing net bets that the euro will continue to weaken against the U.S. dollar, with such bets being near their greatest since March 2020—the height of the market crash when the dollar surged.

To be sure, some analysts are betting that the euro could bounce back once global risk appetite and concerns over global growth subside. Eurozone nations are among the most vaccinated in the world, offering a sign that economic recovery there might come faster than in other nations.

“This is just a global reassessment of the optimistic story that’s been dominant in 2021, and that’s that we’re heading toward the end of Covid and you’re going to get this strong bounceback in global growth," said Derek Halpenny, head of research for global markets in the European region at MUFG Bank. “The vaccination rates, if you look at those, they’re all at the top of the list. That will help, but we need this reappraisal of global growth to peter out before we can go back to the positive fundamental story for Europe."

